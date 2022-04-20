Miles Morales to Fortnite: Battle Royale? It could happen

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

part of the charm Fortnite They have been their collaborations with other franchises, either with thematic events or with the arrival of skins and content inspired by some characters and their respective universes. Particularly, the one prior to these debuts includes some rumors and this time it seems that the arrival of Miles Morales, the young protagonist of spider-man.

The young Miles Morales could be announced for Fortnite early

Fortnite: Battle Royale could soon be long tablecloths to receive one of the most famous heroes in recent years, Miles Morales. The above after a Twitter user, recognized for her leaks about Epic Games’ Battle Royale, shared a detail that was presented in the game in its current state. What happens is that The Prowler, a Marvel character and uncle of the young man who inherits the responsibility of the arachnid hero, reveals in one of his dialogues the phrase “you’re on your way, just keep going”, which is a clear reference to the one that says in the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Before die.

In one of Prowler’s quests, he says “You’re on your way. Just keep going.” – This is a quote from an important scene in the Spiderverse movie where he says this to Miles Morales. Could this be a hint for an upcoming skin? 👀 (thanks to @Justin_Neagle for telling me about this!) pic.twitter.com/4prtzeyjuX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 19, 2022

This detail has been taken by the community as a clue about the next arrival of Miles Morales to Fortnite: Battle RoyaleAlthough nothing is official yet. However, this rumor is worth considering not only because of the presence of Prowler as a Marvel character, but because, as on other occasions, the next debuts in the Epic Games game have started with this type of speculation.

