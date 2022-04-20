Miguel Herrán moves with the memory of ‘LCDP’ that he has rescued from the fire in his house

The actor Miguel Herran has brought out the occasional tear to the followers of ‘The Money Heist’. The interpreter suffered a house fire a couple of weeks ago and lost a lot of his personal belongings. Through the social mediavery shocked, showed the world the pain he felt when he saw his house burn with a video in which we could hear his desperate crying.

River in ‘The House of Paper’ alarmed all his followers, but later he reassured those who cared about him, although he did not reveal what caused the fire. “caught me asleep and I woke up to the sound of my house burning. I went out the window of my room”, he reported exclusively for the Hello magazine.

A very sentimental memory

“The losses have been only material. And as a good friend of mine says, First world problems… And I have to thank the magazine ‘Hello’ who were the only ones who asked me to be able to put the truth. Thank you all, especially the Ávila firefighters and the security of my organization”, then concluded the 25-year-old actor.

Despite consoling himself that everything lost was material, there were some other memories with a lot of meaning. Herrán has managed to rescue something that has made him especially excited and that has moved his more than 14,000 followers. “There are loves that survive everything…”, has written in his publication mentioning Ursula Corberohis great love in the fiction of Alex Pina.

In the photograph we can see a dialogue from the script of chapter 3 of ‘La Casa de Papel’ heavily affected by the fire. In it, a conversation between Berlin, Nairobi, Tokyo and Rio. The heart drawn over the name of Tokyo is striking, a role played by Úrsula Corberó, who has not hesitated to comment on the photograph: “Yes darling. I miss you“, He has written.

Your peers’ comments

Other ‘celebrities’ from the world of interpretation have commented on a publication that accumulates more than 530,000 likes. Maximilian Bald He has written: “TAKE IT TO A MUSEUM NOW”. Peter Alonsowho gave life to Berlin, has commented: “Love and strength for you, Miguel”. Esther Holly has also responded with a red heart.