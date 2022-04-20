MGK releases the trailer for his new movie with Megan Fox, Becky G and Pete Davidson: “Good Mourning”

The trailer for the new comedy movie written and directed by Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and rapper Mod Sun“good mourning“. You can see the first trailer for the film below.

• READ ALSO: MGK says Dave Grohl bought him drinks with Taylor Hawkins two days before his death.

The synopsis of the feature film is as follows: London’s day is complicated by his chaotic roommates and its unpredictable turns, until he is finally forced to choose between chasing his true love or landing a leading role in a big movie that he loves. will change life.

This stoner comedy film features performances by MGKhis fiancee Megan foxyour old friend Peter Davidson, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, Mod Sun, Danny Trejo (Machete), among others.

Previously, Machine Gun Kelly participated in two films. The rapper turned punk-rocker acted in the film “The Last Son” (2021) and “The Dirt” (2019). In this last, MGK acted as Tommy Lee in the biographical film Motley Crue.

• READ ALSO: This is how Daron Malakian reacted to MGK’s cover of System of a Down’s “Aerials”.

Check out the trailer below “good mourning“: