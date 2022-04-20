Metaverse, a constantly growing market

The investment in metaverse will multiply by 10 in 2022 alone. According to projections by the Human Connections Media agency, this market will represent 800 billion dollars in the next two years thanks to the success of the NFT’s (Non-Fungible Tokens) and cryptocurrencies.

Metaverse and blockchain

“The metaverse would not be possible without cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. This technology also makes possible the existence of NFT’s either digital assetswhich we can associate with ‘assets’ or digital products”, reads in the aforementioned report “metaverse How will life change us?

“More and more people are betting on creating avatars in virtual worlds. It is expected that more than 50% of daily activities in 2025 will take place in the metaversefrom entertainment to work, coinciding with the advancement of technological maturity”, states Human Connections Media.

In this sense, various technology companies have already shown interest in other types of technologies, the immersive ones. For example, Manzana is already developing glasses virtual reality with new functions based on the augmented reality.

“However, Apple seems to have a different metaverse concept than the one proposed by Goal, since the idea of ​​its viewer is that users can play, communicate and consume content only occasionally and not throughout the day. It is a different strategy from Meta, this company intends that the user can even attend concerts or buy virtually using their Oculus device”.

Brands and the metaverse

Human Connections Media states that with the metaverse, enormous opportunities open up for marks to increase their sales, although there will also be several challenges, since there are many ways in which they can enter the metaverse:

For example, “the NFT they have been an entry point for marketers into the metaverse, with brands from Taco Bell to Crockpot attempting to create these tokens. Another opportunity may be to partner with platforms like Roblox, Decentraland and The Sandboxing to create brand experiences”, reads the report.

With Robloxexemplifies Human Connections, a brand can create a world around a specific topic and then invite users to inhabit their attractions, which can be anything from mini-games to block parties to virtual stores.

“Nike believe ‘Nikeland‘ in Roblox, a whole world dedicated to the footwear company. Chipotle and Hyundai have also built brand worlds on the platform, as have a number of fashion retailers, including Ralph Lauren, Forever 21 and Gucci.”

Commercial access to the metaverse

Another way to access the metaverse is through advertising methods, let’s say “more traditional”. For example, it can be through event sponsorship. In this regard, artists such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have already organized concerts on virtual platforms, attracting millions.

“Some fashion brands are betting on presenting their new collections in the metaverse. They organize immersive events in which attendees can create their own digital double and enjoy a surprising virtual Parade, with their avatars as protagonists, it is explained in the aforementioned report on the metaverse.

Other brands aim to create garments that can only be worn in environments virtual. Balenciaga has introduced its products in Fortnite, gucci has sold collectibles such as NFT. Even some high-end fashion brands have found the opportunity to use the metaverse as a testing laboratory; before actually producing physical products, a practice that has been very advantageous not only from a commercial point of view, but also from an environmental point of view.

Main challenges

As for the challenges, the main ones are related to the lack of development technological and infrastructure. Some of these problems are historical such as latency -it is the delay in the immersion of the virtual world, which must be the minimum so as not to cause dizziness- in addition to bandwidth; it will take a much larger one than we currently have available to be able to access the metaverse.

Another important challenge is the interoperabilitysomething that will be crucial for the success of the metaverse. It is about being able to move from one virtual world to another with all our things, clothes, accessories, purchases, achievements, etc. For that, a certain infrastructure is required that does not yet exist today.

It will be necessary to develop hardware and special cooling systems, holographic displaysand a new generation of projectors, along with batteries, chips, cameras, speakers and sensors. Not to mention that environmental sustainability or accessibility are other fundamental areas that are equally challenging.

Data will be one of the critical variables in the metaversefrom the legal point of view and the strategic point of view for brands, with the novelty that, in the metaverse, not only habits will be recorded, but also emotional reactions of the audiences, the brands will have to fight for that data to know users better than they know themselves.

