Messi, back to scoring at the Parco dei Principi in Psg-Lorient: peace made with the fans

It is peace made between Lionel Messi and the fans of the Paris Saint Germain. After the whistles of the past few weeks, between the Argentine and the Parisian supporters it is love again. What sparked off was the goal scored by Messi in the 5-1 of Paris against Lorient. A goal that the Argentine was missing from February 6, against Lille. It is the 74th minute: Mbappé unloads from the baseline, ball towards the Pulce who from the spot bags with the left-handed under the crossbar. At that moment the Paris Saint Germain fans present at the Parco dei Principi started singing the choir “Messi, Messi, Messi”the one that Barcelona fans have sung for so many seasons.