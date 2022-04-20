Messi, back to scoring at the Parco dei Principi in Psg-Lorient: peace made with the fans
It is peace made between Lionel Messi and the fans of the Paris Saint Germain. After the whistles of the past few weeks, between the Argentine and the Parisian supporters it is love again. What sparked off was the goal scored by Messi in the 5-1 of Paris against Lorient. A goal that the Argentine was missing from February 6, against Lille. It is the 74th minute: Mbappé unloads from the baseline, ball towards the Pulce who from the spot bags with the left-handed under the crossbar. At that moment the Paris Saint Germain fans present at the Parco dei Principi started singing the choir “Messi, Messi, Messi”the one that Barcelona fans have sung for so many seasons.
Pochettino: “Champions League? A deep wound”
read also
CR7 like Messi: those who have made 5 World Championships
Messi had been attacked by fans after being eliminated from Champions League. A moment of the season that, according to Mauricio Pochettinoit will be difficult to forget: “I don’t think you can heal such a deep wound – explains the Paris Saint Germain coach – It will take time. It was important to win to give importance to Ligue 1. It is good that the players had fun on the pitch. It’s important for the forwards to score, I’m happy for them. ”