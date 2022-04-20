Menorca in the style of ‘Mamma Mia!’

A wedding in sight, a dream island, the turquoise of the sea and the infinite green of the coast. Does it ring a bell? If you are lovers of cinema, and especially of musicals, your mind has probably gone to think of one of the highest-grossing films in history: Mama Mia!

Now, we are not only targeting fans of the seventh art. This is a declaration of intent for all of you who are organizing an original bachelorette party to surprise a bride-to-be who would be dying to embody Meryl Streep herself in her funniest role.

If you are from that group of friends who at this moment is going out of their way to create the universe of Mama Mia! in an idyllic place, you don’t have to go to Greece. In the middle of the Mediterranean, halfway between Sardinia and the Iberian Peninsula, is one of the most precious treasures of the Balearic Islands: Menorca. Do you already have the plane tickets? Now all you need to do is write down the keys to make the most of the island with your bride team.

‘Money, money, money’: where to sleep?

Although it all depends on your budget, imagine a small hotel decorated in the purest Menorcan style and with sea views. This is the perfect accommodation to spend a few days on the greenest island of the Balearic Islands. And this place exists if you search well. In fact, the protagonist of the farewell could not dream of something more appropriate for the occasion than sleeping in a place like Villas Etnia. This group of white houses with private pool is located on the south coast of Menorca, just 15 minutes from Maó airport. All a success!

Ciutadella is one of the liveliest towns in Menorca jens.thillerup@gmail.com

Another option is to stay directly in one of the largest cities on the island. Ciutadella and Maó are two very comfortable possibilities if your goal is to immerse yourself in the nightlife and the party. You will be close to the liveliest areas of Menorca without the need to move by car. In addition, sleeping in one of these locations is totally recommended if you are only going to spend a weekend on the island. You will have restaurants and leisure offers very close at hand.

‘Andante, Andante’: excursions

Cowboy hat, overalls and sunglasses. Do you already have your Donna Sheridan look? Then it’s time to explore some of the most special corners of Menorca. An essential excursion to do first thing in the morning is to visit Binibeca, a small fishing village that is very reminiscent of those of the Greek islands. When you get there, the sign of Silence please. And it is that when getting lost among its white houses, no one can avoid heeding that warning, since the tranquility of its streets invites you to enjoy its charm without the need to say a word.

Binibeca Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another of the recommended excursions to do in the morning is to climb Mount Toro. To do this, all you have to do is go to Es Mercadal, a mandatory stop. There you will find one of the most famous pastry shops on the island, Cas Sucrer, whose ensaimadas are the delights of those with a sweet tooth. After breakfast, you only have to take the car to go to the highest mountain in Menorca, which at 358 meters watches over the coast from a privileged place. It has one of the best views on the island!

‘Our last summer’: a day among turquoise waters

Abba composed a song that will always remind us of our last summer, and Menorca is the ideal place to pay tribute to him. If you want to see its most beautiful coves, the most beautiful are Cala Galdana, Cala Mitjana and Cala Macarella. In them you will witness that contrast of colors that falls in love with everyone who visits the island. Of course, if you prefer something less touristy, Son Saura is one of the most precious virgin beaches in Menorca. Why will it be? A clue: it is one of the favorites for lovers of snorkeling.

Cala Macarella, one of the thousand and one paradisiacal corners of Menorca Third parties

And speaking of water activities, you cannot leave without living one of the most fun experiences on the island: renting a boat. And what better than Fornells for it? Almost all the excursions to visit Menorca from the sea depart from this municipality. Without a doubt, it is the best way to immerse yourself in the wild character of the northern coves, among which Cala Pregonda stands out. And not only that, but most of the boats include snorkel equipment to explore the bottom of the Mediterranean during the stops of the tour.

‘Dancing Queen’: a night by the sea

There are thousands of plans for the night in Menorca, but if you want to emulate the characters of Mama Mia! and that the future bride does not forget her time on the island, there is something infallible. Can you think of something better than sprucing up with colored boas, heart-stopping heels and glitter? Going dressed as real dance queens to a restaurant like Ivette, in Cala Morell, is a unique experience. And enjoying a board of Menorcan cheeses and some potatoes with sobrassada and honey on its terrace with views of the sea is a pleasure for the senses.





Isabella is also the perfect combination of gastronomy and a spectacular panorama. This beach club is among our favorites for dinner with friends not only for its delicious Mediterranean and oriental fusion cuisine, but also for its location on a cliff. Also, if you go on the first shift, you will enjoy a movie sunset. One of the best chill out that you will find on the so-called island of calm.

‘Mamma Mia!’ The most beautiful sunsets in Menorca

Did you know that Menorca is the first point in Spain to say goodbye to the sun? We could not finish our trip in any other way than telling you about the most beautiful sunsets of it. The jewel in the crown is the Cova d’en Xoroi, a cave located in Cala en Porter that boasts of being one of the most visited places on the island. Inside you will live an experience that removes the hiccups. We only tell you that the sunset is in time with the rhythm of the music that sounds in the cave. It is completely magical!





We make another nod to Mama Mia!: remember when Sam proposes to Donna under the sunset light? Surely in the Balearic Islands he would have done it next to the Cavalleria lighthouse, one of the most romantic places on the island. I assure you that seeing how the sky turns orange in the late afternoon at the northernmost point of Menorca is something difficult to forget.

‘The winner takes it all’: the island that has it all

As you have seen, Menorca is not a typical destination for a bachelorette party. It goes far beyond partying and debauchery. It is a place where you can forget about the world for a few days in the best company. And it is that this little piece of paradise has nothing to envy to the islands of the Aegean Sea.

The one with a thousand sunsets, the wildest, the most authentic island of the Balearic Islands, wears Menorcan sandals to walk between coves that invite you to stay in them forever. Menorca is the most turquoise blue of the Mediterranean. It is a refuge for all those who seek the most absolute disconnection. It is synonymous with peace, it is the perfect destination to say goodbye to single life thanks to its infinite possibilities. From a day at the beach to a night of cocktails in front of the sea.

