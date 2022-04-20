Megan Fox enjoyed as one more fan of the Machine Gun Kelly show in Lollapalooza Chile

From Argentina it had already communicated that Megan fox she was in South America accompanying her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. The American singer was part of the cartel of lollapalooza chili and Argentina, making its debut in these countries.

The voice of “Emo Girl” was one of the strong numbers of the event created by Perry Farrell and in Chile the Chilean version of the renowned music festival introduced to it after Nicki Nicolewhen the sun was still beating down on the Cerrillos Bicentennial Park.

Machine Gun Kelly reviewed his latest album “Tickets to My Downfall” and presented new songsdelighting his fans and one in particular: Megan Fox. The actress traveled to Chile following her boyfriend, and saw his show from the side of the stage.

As another fan, she was seen recording stories and taking photos of her performance shielding herself from the sun with a jockey. Megan Fox could be seen singing and smiling, while Machine Gun Kelly gave a powerful presentation, which even included climbing into the tent that protected the sound tablemeters from the stage, generating madness in the audience.

Megan Fox was also in Argentina, where shared photos of her look for Saturday night and photos with her boyfriend’s band.

Lollapalooza Chile had about 75 thousand people per day, registering a total of 225 people during its three days of festival.

See the photos of Megan Fox enjoying the Machine Gun Kelly show at Lollapalooza Chile