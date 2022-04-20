Marvel and Star Wars are the sagas most desired by young actors

Marvel and Star Wars are the most successful sagas today and that is why many talented young people want to join these franchises.

Lily MoSheenis the daughter of the actors Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheenwhich is why she began her career as the young Selene in Underworld: Evolution (2006). She later shared other movies with her mother, since she was in Click (2006) starring Adam Sandler and repeated the formula in everyone is fine (2009). After a break in her film career, she has returned to acting and we can see her in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022), the story based on Nicolas Cage. In a recent interview promoting the premiere, she has revealed that she wants to join Marvel Y starwars.

When asked if he would follow in the footsteps of Nicolas Cage Y Peter Pascal joining Marvel and Star Wars, Lily MoSheen answered:

“Of course! I have great respect for those films. I think they are fantastic. I would love to be part of them. I see them all. I have the Disney Plus app so I’m always at home watching it. It’s phenomenal. It would be once in a lifetime.”

Will we still see Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in those franchises?

Nicolas Cage made of Ghost Rider twice (2007, 2011) and it looks like he’s not coming back, unless they use the multiverse to bring him back. While Peter Pascal still the star The Mandalorian from starwars and we are really looking forward to seeing the third season and surely there will be many more. Since he is a character very loved by fans.

Would you like Lily Mo Sheen to sign for Marvel and Star Wars? Hopefully she can have a great career apart from her famous parents and show all the talent that she has of her. Meanwhile, we can enjoy the great film sagas in the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.