Mark Wahlberg, inside science fiction

MEXICO CITY.

They remember the week of November 2019 when the Historic Center and Paseo de la Reforma were in chaos due to the filming of a Mark Wahlberg movie. Is named infinite and will be released tomorrow through the Paramount+ streaming platform.

Excelsior was part of a group of regional interviews with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, a man made for action, whose risky plot involves a biblical idea that immediately caught him, as well as actor Mark Wahlberg and the master of conspiracy and heroism , Antoine Fuqua.

“The idea of ​​having a second chance and going against time in life is an excellent premise. Speaking for myself, as I get older I hope to be wiser and change my behavior in terms of being a better person, seeing how others live experiences and take advantage of their rebirth, “he explained during the talk.

Taking this premise and given the criticism that the saga of transformerswhich he himself produces with Michael Bay, Excelsior He questioned if the next installment of the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beastsscheduled for June 24, 2022, learned from some mistakes or successes of its predecessors to be reborn.

“It’s hard to point out that we haven’t been successful after raising more than five billion dollars,” he said immediately, suggesting he was aware of the lawsuits surrounding his films, “Bumblebee It was a conscious decision to change tone and attitude, with the next film the same thing will happen at the level of a completely renewed cast.

“To be clear, this movie will not be an adaptation of Beast Wars, but rather a hybrid with the Autobots. We have new characters and a totally new director to connect with the generation, because he grew up with transformers Y War of beastsso he showed passion and fanaticism for what we are looking for, an exciting seventh film, “he added.

This is the filmmaker Steven Caple Jr., 33, the same behind creed II, in charge of narrating a conflict between Optimus Prime and the Autobots with ancient and primitive factions of their race, the terrorcons. Until now it is known that the maximals that will appear will be Optimus Primal, Rhinox and Airazor, waiting for them to confirm the irreverent Rattrap soon.

infinite tells the story of Evan McCauley (Wahlberg), a man haunted by memories of other lives that he does not understand and persecuted by The Infinites, a secret group that teaches him that he is part of the race that has the ability to resurrect with everything and memories during centuries.

However, one of the infinite, Bathurst 2020 (Chiwetel Ejiofor), is willing to end humanity in order to end the cycle of reincarnation.

“And seeing him as a villain was a great discovery, I like to be asked about that because people usually pigeonhole them and relate them to only one role, but it was clear that he is made for action, it is how it happens to me, I like action because I think that what we produce to show on the screen is what I liked to see as a child.

“In addition to working on big productions, I’ve also been involved in independent movies and drama, with low budgets, there’s the great work we did with Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman, on The Secrets We Keep. What I am going for is that a quality film is dictated by the size of the budget, but by the vision and the dedication”, said the 64-year-old producer.

infinite It is an adaptation of the novel The Reincarnationist Papers, of the novelist D. Eric Maikranz.