Mark Wahlberg and his prosthetic penis from Boogie Nights

Mark Wahlberg Told Ellen Degeneres He Still Has His Prosthetic Penis From ‘Boogie Nights’ . And we have some questions on the subject.

Today. On the news you never wanted. Mark Wahlberg, during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, got into a conversation with the titular Ellen about his prosthetic penis from Boogie Nights. It all started when Degeneres asked Wahlberg if the rumors were true or not. Does Mark still have it at home?

First off, if you haven’t thought about Boogie Nights since its release in 1997, the film starred Wahlberg as Eddie Adams, a high school burnout turned porn star. (Aliases: Dirk Diggler.) Boogie Nights is considered one of director Paul Thomas Anderson’s best films, as well as the first time we realized that Wahlberg (formerly an underwear model) had some serious acting chops. But the prosthesis, yes. DeGeneres and Wahlberg discussed arguably the most memorable cameo on Boogie Nights.

“Yes, yes. It’s in a locked safe”Wahlberg said. “It’s not something I can leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and they pull this thing out and say, ‘What the hell is this? It wouldn’t be a good picture.'”

Mark, don’t! Please, get this asshole out of your house, please. Call the CDC, or Animal Rescue, or something, and have them take it away. We’re worried about you, man. And we have a few more questions. If you’re going to keep a prop from one of your movies, how about something other than a penis? Bring home an Invincible soccer ball, for God’s sake. And what about the safe? Do you have the penis from Boogie Nights next to your birth certificate and your grandmother’s wedding ring? And why isn’t this the first time he’s joked about this on TV?

While we wait for answers, a healthier note. Wahlberg has spoken about the film itself and what it means to him, all these years later. “Expectations were so low when I started acting,” he added. “If you do something even remotely interesting, ‘Oh my God, that’s fantastic! Next thing you know, I’m nominated for an Oscar and I haven’t even done anything. But I definitely worked harder than everyone else and I wanted to make sure I could show the filmmakers that I was capable of doing the best work for them and that I would do anything for them.”.

