Mario Delgado, to order

Stretched out in the soft armchair of the vast study, Gil meditated on the reactions provoked by the vote on the presidential initiative of the electrical counter-reform in the Chamber of Deputies. The most conspicuous has been that of Mario Delgado, who has sneered with the worst words at those who voted in the opposition bloc. With deep discontent, fainting and desperation (de-de-de), the national leader of Morena affirmed that public assemblies will be held, they will install “walls of ignominy” and they will place clotheslines with posters on which they will put the photographs and the names of the deputies who did not support his reform with the legend: “traitors to the country”. On Mario Delgado’s lips, homeland is a strange and infertile word. Let’s put it in children’s language, from the school playground: what did the burned ones die of?

Delgado isn’t even warmed by the sun. Intimately faithful to his leader, he chokes on the democratic contest: “the clotheslines are already being designed with photos and posters; this week we are going to print and we are going to be ready on Sunday for the information days to begin: ‘these are, these are the ones that sell the nation’. Oh man, he even has designers to showcase his defeat, mecha. In honor of the truth (crutch sponsored by Morena and the President): how conceptual is this Delgado, how profound is worthy of a national leader of a political party, and don’t come to Gil with the claptrap that the other leaders are just as stupid . Delgadín has transformed, he went from being a serious and tolerant politician to a furious clown who sleeps in tents and defends rapists like Félix Salgado Macedonio. Congratulations, Maya. Oh yeah.

skinny

Tremendous, this Delgadín makes merits, kicks, insults, hyperventilates so that his leader sees him and pats him on the back. Gilga also pats him, it was missing more, you don’t always find someone with that obsequious strength: yes, sir; whatever you say, sir. Listen to Delgadín: “the PRI is the big loser (…) we are going to beat Oaxaca and Hidalgo, and next year Edomex and Coahuila, and then 2024.” In one of those, but they lost the electrical counter-reform, Delgadín. And don’t get overconfident, that’s why you’re losing, and then they’re going to send you to rest. Delgadín is the classic López Obrador politician: short on concepts, long on obsequiousness, it is an honor to be with a collector. oops, sorrythe French would say.

roar, roar

Let Delgadín sleep in Morena’s crib. The second chapter of the series Roar, directed by Nicole Kidman, is called “The Woman Who Ate Pictures.” Gamés clarifies: these are fantastic treatments. A woman, Nicole Kidman, or her character, goes in search of her mother who has Alzheimer’s. Among the things that she recovers from her mother’s house are photo albums, the kind where cell phones and computers disappeared: printed paper, unrepeatable moments.

On her daughter’s drive home, she, Kidman, sees the pictures in the albums and suddenly has the urge to eat the pictures. Every time she chews on an old photo, the instant she caught on camera flashes back for a few seconds. One night, Kidman eats an entire album while his mother loses her memory. Gilga had a desire to eat photographs and documents. He imagined himself devouring leaves and leaves of the President’s electrical reform. Thus Gil became, unfortunately for him, the lawyer Bartlett Chuchuchu, fortunately only for a few seconds, enough to greet Delgadín.

Kidman, or his character, returns to the house where his mother with no memory will accompany them, the grandmother plays with the grandchildren as she fades away. Without memory everything goes dark.

Gil had not seen a fantastic and everyday series at the same time, it would be said metaphorically. Tomorrow Gilga will comment on “The Woman on the Pedestal.” For now, if Delgadín allows him, he goes to retire to his bedrooms.

Everything is very strange, damn it, as Saint-Exupéry would say: “The duck is happy in his dirty puddle because he doesn’t know the sea.”

