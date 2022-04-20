Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Creepy Reason He and Megan Fox Sold Their House

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still hot and heavy, with their celebrity romance garnering daily attention. The two have been dating for years and have been very open about their love story, showing plenty of displays of affection on red carpets and regularly talking about their “twin flame” connection. In light of their January 2022 engagement, Kelly and Fox have been making the talk show circuit, chatting about their plans and revealing intimate details about their life together. Kelly recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss why he and Fox moved out of her house, admitting that she was probably haunted.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox started dating in 2020 and quickly got serious. Fox, who had just ended a long-term relationship with Brian Austin Green, didn’t miss an opportunity to open up about her passionate affair with Kelly. And in January 2022, the two stars announced that they had gotten engaged. While fans were happy to hear the good news, some critics brushed off the details of the engagement.

Notably, Fox wrote in her Instagram post that she and Kelly “drank each other’s blood” after getting engaged. Additionally, Kelly revealed that she had a purpose in designing the engagement ring that she presented to Fox. “The bands are actually thorns. So if he tries to take it off, it hurts,” Kelly told Vogue in an interview shortly after the engagement. “The love is pain!”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sold their ‘haunted’ house

(L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California which aired live on FOX on May 27, 2021. | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kelly and Fox have yet to share any specific wedding plans. But in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the musician revealed some strange details about her family life with Fox. Kelly admitted to DeGeneres that he and his Midnight on Switchgrass co-star recently moved into a new house because her old residence was haunted. “The lady who gives us massages said, ‘yes, there is a dark shadowy figure on the edge of your table every time I massage you in this house.'”

Kelly also noted that one day he and Fox were lying in bed when the door “slammed open” on its own. At that point, the “Emo Girl” singer admitted, they were both ready to move. Since moving into their new residence, Kelly said, they haven’t had any more problems like that.

However, it is not exactly clear where they live. In June 2021, the New York Post reported that the couple was renting a house in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles for around $30,000 per month.

What did Machine Gun Kelly say about his tattoo incident with Travis Barker?

Later in her interview with DeGeneres, Kelly opened up about one of her newest tattoos, which she matched with her good friend Travis Barker. “We were so excited. We just did a song,” Kelly said. She proposed that they “just tattoo the (album) name on us.”

Kelly joked that later she realized she would have to change the name of the album. Kelly ultimately decided to record the conversation where she breaks the news to the Blink-182 drummer.

Both men are clearly amused in the video as Barker breaks into laughter. The album, now titled blanket sale, is Kelly’s latest release. The singer told DeGeneres that they could get new tattoos to commemorate the project. But both are likely to wait a while.

