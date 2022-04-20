Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Creepy Reason He and Megan Fox Sold Their House

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still hot and heavy, with their celebrity romance garnering daily attention. The two have been dating for years and have been very open about their love story, showing plenty of displays of affection on red carpets and regularly talking about their “twin flame” connection. In light of their January 2022 engagement, Kelly and Fox have been making the talk show circuit, chatting about their plans and revealing intimate details about their life together. Kelly recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss why he and Fox moved out of her house, admitting that she was probably haunted.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged

» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/YY2EwQ9APE4?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox started dating in 2020 and quickly got serious. Fox, who had just ended a long-term relationship with Brian Austin Green, didn’t miss an opportunity to open up about her passionate affair with Kelly. And in January 2022, the two stars announced that they had gotten engaged. While fans were happy to hear the good news, some critics brushed off the details of the engagement.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker