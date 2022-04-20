Mac Miller: They convicted the dealer who sold him adulterated drugs

One of the three drug traffickers accused of supplying the drug adulterated with fentanyl to Mac Miller It was sentenced to eleven years in prison. Miller died on September 7, 2018 from an accidental overdose caused by pills, cocaine and alcohol. In his statement in court in the United States, Ryan Reavis said he was unaware that the oxycodone pills he sold the rapper were contaminated.

Before sentencing, a letter from Miller’s mother was read in court: “My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and a kinship that was deep, special and irreplaceable. We talk almost every day about everything: his life, plans, music, dreams; He would never knowingly take a fentanyl pill.never. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there.”

In October 2021, another of the defendants accepted a plea deal after admitting that he was the one who provided Reavis with the pills and was sentenced to 17 years. The third defendant still has his trial pending.

What is fentanyl?

According to what the site indicates National Institute of Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a “strong synthetic opioid similar to morphine, but between 50 and 100 times more powerful”. The portal also published data that exposed the concern of the abusive use of this drug. “In 2017, fentanyl was part of 59.8% of deaths related to opioids, compared to 14.3% in 2010″, he detailed.

For its part, the Argentine Toxicology Association noted in an article on its website that only 0.002 grams of fentanyl within a typical amount of heroin of 0.1 grams It can be “potentially” deadly. “These small amounts make it almost impossible to do a controlled dose,” the site said.

Circlesthe first posthumous album by Mac Miller

At the time of his death, Miller was working on Circlesthe successor of Swimminghis successful album released in August 2018. The record was completed by Jon Brion, the producer who was working with the rapper, based on saved recordings and conversations between them. It came out in the middle of 2020, it has 12 unreleased songs and was promoted by the artist’s family.

The first broadcast cut of Circles“Good News”, was released a week before the album with a video clip of emotional images that review the race by Mac Miller. The clip begins with a video of the rapper in the recording studio and continues with a seamless animation that follows a light and identifies the life of the artist.

Miller had been Ariana Grande’s partner from 2016 to May 2018. According to the singer, the breakup was due to the rapper’s serious addiction problems. “You were my best friend. For a long time. Above anything. I’m so sorry, I couldn’t fix you or take away your pain”, Ariana wrote in her networks upon learning of his death. The artist published the cover of Circles on their Instagram stories at the time of its release.