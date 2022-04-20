Love and Thunder’ with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reveal that there will be flashbacks of this movie

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ It is one of the most awaited deliveries of the MCU Phase 4 and it is not for less since the God of Thunder is one of the favorite characters of the fans. And there are news regarding the filming and it is that New images have been leaked in which we see Natalie Portman.

Portman has already appeared in the first two installments of Thor, although in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ there was no trace her. Of course, since her return to the MCU was confirmed, fans are eager to know what she has been doing all this time.

But now the new photos that have been filtered The set seems to reveal that we will see flashbacks of ‘Thor: The Dark World’. In the tweets that share the images of the filming, he says: “Okay, they are 100% shooting a scene that is a flashback for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Natalie Portman has always had short hair during the filming of the rest of the film’s scenes, but now she is wearing a ‘The Dark World’ wig“.

To this, it continues to show more images and we can also see Chris Hemsworth que also does not wear the eye patch, the result of the latest events of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’the user keeps counting: “More photos of Chris HemsworthTaika Waitit and Natalie Portman from the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Los Angeles. Even if it’s just in flashbacks, I like seeing him with long hair again.”

At the moment ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022after most of Marvel movies that were going to arrive throughout 2022 were delayed.

