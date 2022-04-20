Liverpool fans pay homage to Cristiano Ronaldo, the family thanks: We will not forget him

Cristiano Ronaldo’s family thanked Liverpool fans for showing respect and support for them after the tragic loss of their son.

There are situations and events in life that go beyond any sporting rivalry. The fans of the Liverpool they dedicated a round of applause for Cristiano Ronaldo and his loved ones during the minute of the match between the Reds and the Manchester United after the tragic death of his son. The Portuguese star’s family thanked the fans of the Anfield Road club for their extraordinary support for the United footballer and his partner in such a delicate and difficult moment.

As already mentioned, the fans sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at the 7th minute of the Premier League match between the two teams and so two rival supporters joined in a minute of applause respected by the whole stadium. The initiative was announced in the morning after a proposal by a group of Liverpool fans.

The Portuguese champion and his 28-year-old partner announced the death of one of their twins on Monday evening with a statement that touched everyone’s heart. The couple announced last fall that they were expecting twins and with a video on social media that had as protagonists their daughter Alana Martina, four, and the three children of Cristiano, Eva, Mateo and Cristiano Jr they had revealed that they were twins.

Cristiano’s sister Elma showed her emotion overnight by posting footage on her social media and writing: “Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.” And he concluded his message with a heart emoticon. The other sister, Katia, wrote: “Beyond football”.

The sisters of CR7 and their mother Dolores Aveiro have also shown that they are very believers and put a lot of hope in the faith, so that it can help them to overcome this difficult time that has affected their family. Dolores, citing a famous Bible verse that has helped many people in difficult times, wrote on her Instagram in Portuguese: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. Acknowledge him in all your ways and he will direct your paths.”

Many messages of condolence from the world of sport, and beyond, in such a difficult moment for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.