Leonardo DiCaprio “sneaks” into “First Dates” unexpectedly

The international actor was “involved” in a story from the Cuatro dating program and when he learned about it, Carlos Sobera was completely amazed.

Isidroa Galician real estate salesman and rentier, came to the last program of First Dates claiming to have been very lucky in love, although he confessed that he had no weapons of seduction. Also, he commented that they always told him that he looked like the fashionable actor. However, he came to the dating program of Four willing to find love again.

“I know that there is a hidden love for each one, you just need to find it and I hope this is the moment,” he told Charles Sovereign. “What has prevented you from finding it until today?” asked the presenter. “Love is a runaway horse. Just as you find it, you lose it, and just as you lose it, you find it,” he commented. Isidro.

Having said that, sovereign he wanted to know if the diner was a conqueror, something that he believed he was. “I’ve been lucky in love, I don’t know why because I haven’t done anything,” said the bachelor. “My weapons of seduction are out of my reach because women are the ones who seduce you if they are interested,” he commented, assuring that what one always has to be is “sincere.”

Isidro’s conquests

The diner commented that his ex-girlfriends always ended up looking for him again. “I come from Paris and I left an ex-girlfriend and she wants me to come back to Paris,” he said, assuring that it was an ex-girlfriend from Leonardo Dicaprio. “Have you left an ex-girlfriend of Leonardo Dicaprio?”, he asked surprised sovereign.

It was at that moment when Isidro he explained that during the year he had been living in Paris he had rubbed elbows with many famous people. However, now he was in Spain and wanted to find a woman who would dazzle him. “I want to make her sparkle, I want her to be my princess, I want to fall in love with her, roll out the red carpet for her,” she said. “Enough. I have understood you,” interrupted the presenter of Four.

Nevertheless, Isidro failed to conquer Nuria on a sentimental level, since she did not want to have a second date with him. “I wouldn’t have a second date with you as a woman, but as a person in love with different people and characters… As a character, you’re a rock, a funny guy, and if it’s true that you put on those big parties, I want to see it with my own eyes,” he said. Nuria.