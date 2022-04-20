Lenny Kravitz in Mexico: PHOTOS are taken at a 5×40 peso taco stand

Lenny Kravitz was captured in Mexico in a well-known neighborhood eating some delicious tacos. The well-known musician joins the huge list of celebrities who have recently visited our country, such as: Eva Longoria, Memo Ochoa, Superholly, Ryan Gosling, Luis Fonsi, Manuel Turizo, among others. This we know about Lenny Kravitz’s visit to CDMX.

Lenny Kravitz is in Mexico eating tacos

This is how he himself made it known on his social networks such as Twitter and Instagram, and even several users also shared various photographs in which he is seen Lenny Kravitz quite relaxed and happy walking through the streets of the capital, specifically by Avenida Revolución, in the Mixcoac neighborhood.

What is Lenny Kravitz doing in Mexico?

“1:52 p.m. Mexico City” is the brief message with which the father of actress Zoë Kravitz announced that he is in the capital of our country. And that’s not all, since some fanalysts let see the photos they could take to the also American producer.

“When he passes by Mixcoac in front of your Lenny Kravitz business”, wrote a user identified as “Paquito del Barrio”, who could see Kravitz walking around as if nothing had happened.

It is worth mentioning that for now It is not known what is the reason why Lenny Kravitz is in Mexicobut apparently he is in our country to do some things of quite an important project about which there is no information.