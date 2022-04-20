launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

It took a few months, but Xiaomi has finally brought its Redmi Note 11 series to Mexico. There are three new smartphones that renew Xiaomi’s mid-range in our country, with AMOLED screens, 108 megapixels and 67W charging as main attractions.

The Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G They are already available in Mexico in Xiaomi Stores, online and physical, operators such as Telcel, AT&T, Oui and Virgin and commercial chains such as Liverpool and Coppel. Their official prices are:

Redmi Note 11, 6/128GB: 5,999 pesos

Redmi Note 11S, 6/128GB: 8,499 pesos

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, 6/128GB: 9,999 pesos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Dimensions and weight 159.8 x 73.8 x 8mm 179 grams 159.8 x 73.8 x 8mm 179 grams 164.1 x 76.1 x 8.1mm 202 grams Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 90 Hz refresh rate DCI-P3 1000 nits maximum brightness hole in screen 6.43-inch AMOLED FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 90 Hz refresh rate DCI-P3 1000 nits maximum brightness hole in screen 6.67-inch AMOLED FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 120 Hz refresh rate DCI-P3 1200 nits maximum brightness hole in screen chipsets Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM and storage 6GB LPDDR4x 128 GB UFS 2.2, expandable with microSD 6GB LPDDR4x 128 GB UFS 2.2, expandable with microSD 6GB LPDDR4x 128 GB UFS 2.2, expandable with microSD operating system MIUI 13 based on Android 11 MIUI 13 based on Android 11 MIUI 13 based on Android 11 main chambers Quadruple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 ° 2 megapixel macro f / 2.4 2 megapixels f/2.4 for depth Quadruple: 108 megapixels f / 2.9 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 ° 2 megapixel macro f / 2.4 2 megapixels f/2.4 for depth Triple: 108 megapixels f / 2.9 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 ° 2 megapixel macro f / 2.4 Frontal camera 13 megapixel f/2.4 16 megapixel f/2.4 16 megapixel f/2.4 Battery 5,000mAh with 33W charging 5,000mAh with 33W charging 5,000mAh with 67W charging Others side fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack dual speakers Bluetooth 5.0 infrared port side fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack dual speakers Bluetooth 5.0 infrared port side fingerprint sensor 5G connectivity 3.5mm audio jack dual speakers Bluetooth 5.1 infrared port NFC Price 5,999 pesos 8,499 pesos 9,999 pesos



Redmi Note 11

Presented in January, the Redmi Note 11 are three brothers who share AMOLED screen. In the two smaller models it is 6.43 inches with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and the largest is 6.67 inches with a 120 Hz rate. Of course, all three have FullHD + resolution and a hole for the front camera. Another aspect that the Redmi Note 11 series shares is the design, almost identical in all three, with small differentiating details.

There are also differences in power. The Redmi Note 11 has a Snapdragon 680 chipset, the Redmi Note 11S, MediaTek Helio G96 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G integrates a Snapdragon 695 that provides it with connectivity to the 5G network. all three have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage (the only version that arrives in our country), with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 as the operating system.



Redmi Note 11S

Speaking of photography, the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have four cameras, the first with a 50-megapixel main sensor and the second with a 108-megapixel main sensor. These sensors are accompanied by the same 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth cameras. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has 108 megapixel sensors, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 megapixel macro, powered by artificial intelligence.

For the selfiethe lesser Redmi has 13 megapixels, and the two older Redmis, 16 megapixels.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, The Redmi Note 11 share a 5,000 mAh batterywith charging power of 33W in the Note 11 and Note 11S, and 67W in the Note 11 Pro 5G.



Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Leaving everything technical aside, the Redmi Note 11 have a couple of important aspects to mention on their arrival in Mexico. First, Xiaomi offers a two-year warranty on the Redmi Note 11 in Mexicoplus a free screen repair.

Second, Xiaomi announces that its alliance with Google continues and offers two months of free YouTube Premium, and 100 GB of storage on Google One free for six months.

The Note 11S and Note 11 Pro 5G arrive in Mexico in gray, white and blue colors, while the Redmi Note 11 is available in gray and two shades of blue.