Lantern tests in Fortnite: challenges and rewards

From 04/20/2022 the Lantern Trials from Fortnite. It is a promotion that allows us to obtain free rewards in exchange for completing different daily objectives within the game. Just below we tell you how to complete all the challenges Y missions of the Trials of the Lanterns fortnite battle royale:

How to participate in the Fortnite Lantern Trials

Participate in the Fortnite Lantern Trials It is very simple. We have to carry out the following steps:

We enter the official Web of the Trials of the Lanterns. We log in with our Fortnite/Epic Games account. We enter each day after completing the daily task within Fortnite to collect our reward.

Free Fortnite Lantern Trials Rewards

These are all free rewards from Trials of the Lanterns from fortnite:

Daily Challenge 1 (April 20 10:00 CEST to April 21 05:59 CEST): Fighting Bunny Emoticon

Daily Challenge 2 (April 21 06:01 CEST to April 22 05:59 CEST): Rolling Eyes Emoticon

Daily Challenge 3 (April 22 06:01 CEST to April 23 05:59 CEST): Exhausted Jonesy Emoticon

Daily Challenge 4 (April 23 06:01 CEST to April 24 05:59 CEST): Selfless Guardian Emoticon

Daily Challenge 5 (April 24 06:01 CEST to April 25 05:59 CEST): All previous emotes

For completing a daily goal: Guiding Light Wrap

For completing two daily objectives: Dream Lantern backpacking accessory

Challenges of the Trials of the Lanterns in Fortnite

Day 1: 04/20/2022

Lantern Trials Day 1 Task (April 20, 2022)

The daily goal is get a total of 35 eliminations in Battle Royale game modes (In Solo, Duos, Trios and Squads, no matter if it is with or without construction). Once we have reached this number of eliminations, we go to the Trials of the Lanterns website to claim the reward. For getting at least one point (an elimination in these game modes), we will get the Fighting Bunny emoticon.

This guide is under construction and will be updated daily with each new Fortnite Lantern Trials mission.

