La Nación / Renato Prono promotes another collection, this time in favor of table tennis athletes

Professional swimmer Renato Prono, who has gained popularity on social networks, once again used the platform to promote a collection, but this time in favor of table tennis athletes who do not have the resources to travel to the South American on behalf of Paraguay.

The South American Table Tennis Championship in the Sub 15 and Sub 19 year 2022 will be held between May 10 and 16 in Lima, Peru. It is worth mentioning that the Paraguayan Table Tennis Federation alleged that it does not have funds to cover the expenses and that if the young athletes want to travel and participate in the tournament, they must cover the total cost of the trip.

“The help we are making comes from my community and people who want to contribute. As an athlete, I help my fellow athletes. I do not intend to generate conflict nor do I do to make anyone look bad. I have the opportunity to help and the desire to do so, ”said Prono on his Twitter profile.

Renato enabled an account for all those people who want to join this noble cause. In it he receives a bank transfer through Banco Basa in the name of Renato David Prono Fernández, account number 1 55155 123, CI 3,027,369. Every contribution adds up and is welcome.

The swimmer and influencer explained that the goal is to raise G. 40,000,000 to cover the cost of tickets and stay in Peru. In addition, he announced that he will draw a tennis table with all its accessories (net, paddle and balls) among all the people who collaborate.

Let us remember that this is not the first time that Prono has carried out this type of solidarity activity, since in February it launched a campaign to help its “volleyball kapes” who did not have money to cover their travel expenses to South America in Chile. .

And just a few weeks ago I was raising funds to help the Folkloric Origin Guaraní cast that needs to pay for the ticket for their next artistic tour representing our country at the Puerto Vallarta festival in Mexico in May.

After the request went viral, several figures and influencers from our media already gave their support to the athlete. In this context, the soccer player Iván “Tito” Torres spoke on his social networks about it. “A shame that a collection has to be made for athletes who have to represent the country, let’s value and give more opportunity to young people,” he wrote.

