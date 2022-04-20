Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram a new photo of her second child with Travis Scott | Famous
Kylie Jenner did not hesitate to give her followers a little Easter gift: a more recent image of her second child.
It was on February 2 that the socialite gave birth to a man who enlarged the family she formed with rapper Travis Scott, however, due to how difficult her postpartum has been, she has remained relatively far from the public eye and has avoided giving new glimpses of the little one.
In mid-March, the model and businesswoman also expressed about the recovery of her pregnancy:
“Personally, it has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually… it’s crazy.”
Kylie Jenner posted a new photo of her second child
Until now, the famous mom had only shared a couple of images of the new member of the Kardashian clan. The first, to announce her birth, in which her little hand is barely distinguishable, while the second arrived in mid-March and showed the newborn’s foot on her mother’s abdomen.
Easter Sunday was the perfect occasion for a new photo of the baby to come to light. As is now tradition, the family got together for a big party that was not lacking in luxury, extravagance and good times.
In the midst of the celebration, Kylie Jenner took a portrait of Travis Scott carrying their second child together, which she posted on her Instagram feed and stories.
In the reel of images, Stormi could also be distinguished in the middle of the games to find the Easter eggs.
Kylie Jenner still does not define the name of her second child
Although these images moved her followers (they added millions of “likes” in less than 24 hours), we will have to wait longer for Kylie Jenner to show her baby’s face on social networks.
Additionally, there is a very important detail of the unresolved little boy: his name. Within days of announcing his birth, she also made it known that his and Travis Scott’s child would be named Wolf.
However, in the middle of last March, the businesswoman published an Instagram story in which she announced that they had decided to change it because “it did not represent the personality” of the newborn.
Just a few days ago, the famous mom confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that, along with Travis Scott, they are giving themselves enough time to get to know their second baby better before defining what their new nickname will be.