Kylie Jenner nearly popped out of her skimpy latex top in an amazing new TikTok just two months after giving birth to her son

KYLIE Jenner has shown a lot of skin while promoting her KylieSkin lip oils.

The reality star nearly fell out of a skimpy latex top in a video promoting the products.

5

Kylie, 24, shared a TikTok video that began with a selfie of herself already looking sexy in simple casual clothing.

After showing off her pink nails, pink shoe collection, and pink closet, Kylie opted for a white bathrobe to wear while applying her new makeup line.

The Kardashians star then stunned, changing into a tight red latex bodysuit that exemplified her cleavage.

TikTok fans went wild over her look.

One person commented, “Damn she’s so pretty.”

Another added: “Her life is so beautiful and I’m so envious!”

While a fan noted her post-baby body, “Glossy post-pregnancy.”

It’s been two months since Kylie gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott, and fans applauded her at the time for showing off “stretch marks and extra weight” in a series of intimate photos.

However, that did not last long, as the businesswoman made an effort to recover her figure.

The mother-of-two sent fans into shock when she showed up to the premiere of the family’s new Hulu show in a form-fitting dress that accentuated her flawless curves.

But, according to a famous cosmetic surgeon, he did more than just eat right and exercise.

Dr. Hina Pathak Sr., a cosmetic surgeon at the posh Harley Street Cosmebeauté clinic specializing in postpartum rehabilitation, claimed the younger Kardashian-Jenner likely spent more than $160,000 on her postpartum body.

“Kylie likely underwent less invasive treatments and followed a strict diet and personal training program to achieve this look,” explained Dr. Hina.

“You will have a team of people around you who will take a holistic approach to your postpartum comeback and work on your overall health and wellness with a focus on nourishing your body.”

PERSONAL TRAINING

The new mom has shared multiple clips of her exercising to get her body back, even talking about various struggles she’s been through.

But according to Dr. Hina, Kylie has been working very hard to regain her pre-baby body: “With the help of a strict training and diet program, Kylie has maintained her figure after giving birth.

“Being active before pregnancy and maintaining a healthy diet and exercise regimen during pregnancy to limit weight gain has definitely helped create this look.”

SURGERY RUMORS

But is that all that helped?

It’s no secret that there have been rumors that Kylie possibly had surgery to get the figure she’s now had for years, she has yet to admit to any of that.

The only thing she apparently confirmed was her lip fillers to help her overcome her insecurities.

More recently, fans wondered if Kylie had gotten her boobs done, as one of her most recent photos alongside her sister Kendall looked “too busty.”

One person even said: “They are huge for her body and no boobs are that round, perky, etc. The way they sit on your chest = fake.”

5

5