Kris Jenner Slammed For ‘Exploiting’ Son Rob By ‘Pushing’ Him To Appear On Show With Blac Chyna In New KUWTK Clip

KRIS Jenner has been accused by fans of trying to exploit her son Rob Kardashian by pressuring him to have his reality show with Blac Chyna.

In a renewed clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mom can be seen fighting over the new TV series, despite some of her kids telling her it’s a bad idea.

As Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie face Blac Chyna in a $100 million lawsuit this week over the cancellation of her TV show a few years ago, fans are reminded of the origins of the project.

On Reddit, a user posted an old clip of the family matriarch suggesting that Rob and Blac Chyna have their own spin-off series, which not everyone liked.

Despite disliking the model and calling her a bunch of “worse things,” Kris pushed for the project to go ahead.

However, Kylie didn’t understand and asked why she “would want to put them on a show together” if she’s not a fan of Blac Chyna.

Her mother looked upset and didn’t know exactly how to respond, but Kendall did.

Like fans are now doing on Reddit, Kendall blasted the reality series idea and criticized Kris for trying to push Rob so hard.

Angry, the 26-year-old said: “A show shouldn’t come out of anyone’s mouth!

“…The fact that everyone’s life revolves around a show, and making someone happy with a show, is the saddest and most depressing thing.”

Kim, siding with her mother, yelled at her, “But it’s a job!”

Kris added, pointing a finger at Kendall, “The show is what got him out of bed.”

Realizing that they were now getting into the mental health aspect, Kourtney made sure others realized that “this show has made Rob care a lot more about what other people think of him, which it is not healthy”.

Kris seemed upset that some of her kids were joining her over this when she really just wanted the show to happen.

Seeing everything that happened in the years since, and with the trial now, fans criticized the mother for trying so hard to push Rob into everything.

One Reddit user wondered, “I’m not sure if Kris just saw dollar bills or really thought it was what was best for Rob.”

Another simply claimed, “Kris wanted to cash in on him!”

A third wrote: “I feel sympathy for Rob.

“…His family wanted to exploit him for a show, I don’t think he can handle the cameras and the shame of it all.”

Now, it has all led to the current trial between some of the Kardashian-Jenners and Blac Chyna.

The model is fighting back against the famous family as she has claimed that the group was responsible for the cancellation of her show Rob & Chyna after one season.

After the lawsuit began in 2017, several documents were submitted as evidence, including leaked emails from Kylie, in which she criticized the 33-year-old as “toxic” and “phony.”

Jury selection for Blac Chyna’s trial against Kardashian-Jenner began Monday and was attended by Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Blac Chyna.

The model’s ex, Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Dream, was not present.

The court case will determine if there is legitimate cause for Chyna to receive payment for the missed opportunity for a Season 2 of her reality show.

She and her ex’s E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, aired for one season in 2016.

The second season was filming when the two parted ways, but was scrapped and never aired.

Chyna is suing the family for $100 million, claiming they ruined her reality TV career.

In the middle of the trial, the model’s mother, Tokyo Toni, was barred from the courtroom after railing against the Kardashians online, criticizing Kris as “decrepit” and calling her daughters “ugly.”

