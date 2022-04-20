Kris Jenner criticized haters for online harassment







The businesswoman considers “disappointing” those who want to destroy other people…

In an interview with The Herald Sun newspaper, Chris Jenner weighed in on the numerous criticisms her family has faced in recent months, but especially the backlash her daughter Kim Kardashian has received amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

The matriarch and businesswoman of the Kardashian-Jenner family considered everything very “disappointing” and criticized the way in which Kim was harassed by their separation.

“It’s disappointing, I’m not going to lie. You do your best, you go through life, you work hard, you play hard; I raised my family, my children have their own families now. We’re just trying to be good people,” she notes.

Kris Jenner called Kim’s ‘online bullying’ “shocking,” noting that she can’t understand why anyone would want to destroy other people they don’t even know, ‘protected’ behind a computer screen:

“These are people who are obviously very unhappy in their own lives when they’re online, saying nasty, ugly things… My grandmother always said, ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything. ‘”..

Jenner commented that the advice she gives her children when they are going through a key moment in their lives is to stay away from the Internet, from social networks, because people don’t always have nice things to say.