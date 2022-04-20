Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian matched their blue swimsuits

kourtney kardashian Y kim kardashian They are back. After a week of celebrations for the premiere of his new reality show the kardashians (emotion surrounds us), the sisters have come together again for the 43rd birthday of the eldest of the most famous clan on television, kourtney kardashian.

Businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian is at her best, about to walk down the aisle for the first time with the drummer Travis Barkerwith its own website of lifestyle and a wardrobe with seductive and versatile garments that prove that sensuality does not end when you reach 40+, nor when you become a mother. kourtney kardashian celebrated his day at his favorite place in the world, Disneyland; However, her sisters could not stop congratulating her on her networks.

To celebrate another year of life for her older sister, kim kardashian shared on her Instagram account a photograph with an emotional message, in which both are more coordinated than ever under the sun. Anyone who has sisters knows there was no purer symbol of sisterhood at 5 years old than wearing the same bathing suit to sand castles. Well the kardashian They know it well, and in the middle of 2022, they know that wearing trendy 2022 swimsuits that coordinate with each other is still the ultimate test of bonding between sisters.

How are the combined swimsuits that Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian wear to the beach?

kourtney kardashian Y kim kardashian They revived the childhood custom with electric blue swimsuits that contrast with the crystal clear water of the sea. the of Kourtneya full piece with thin straps, reminiscent of that iconic red swimsuit by Pamela Andersonin Baywatchthe series that catapulted her to fame in 1989. The one about the founder of Skimson the other hand, in two pieces: a top with mid-calf shorts that made her look very sporty at sea.

It seems that the kardashian sisters have left any trace of conflict in your reality show past, to start a new era in the streaming platforms in which everything seems to flow better. This postcard from the beach confirms it.