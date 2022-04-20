Kim Kardashian’s short bikini is the trend of summer 2022

The shorts bikini is back

Kim Kardashian had the ability not only to transform a sports costume – consisting of a bandeau bra with shoulder pads and a pair of high-waisted shorts – into a sexy garment but also to make it “fashion”.

Her latest look posted on Instagram – in the company of Kourtney Kardashian for a cool dip in the crystal clear waters – is indeed a style statement. After years of bikinis reduced to the essentials – mostly triangle models, with thin laces and decidedly high-cut cuts – Kim has borrowed for her swimwear collection the sporty lines of some suits designed for practicing yoga and pilates.

Recently, in fact, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have abandoned leggings in favor of a coordinated consisting of shorts and sports bra. So, as soon as we saw Kim Kardashian’s seaside photo, we thought that now this is the trend that will mark – unexpectedly – the fashion of summer 2022. Goodbye to leggings as well as to swimsuits with very muddy bottoms.

The shorts bikini has been absent from the shelves for several years and is now ready to be back in fashion by marking the trends that we will see on the beach. This costume will certainly be less suitable for those with a lizard attitude, but it seems to be perfect for those who can’t wait to swim even offshore, immersed in the bluest waters. Blue Oceanlike Kim’s model.

The suit is part – obviously – of his SKIMS collection which offers the possibility of combining the pieces that best suit your body: in detail it is the bra without underwire Swim tank bikini top and shorts Swim mid waist short. We are sure that we will soon find similar models in other labels as well swimwear. We have already seen something even sexier in the Nensi Dojaka x mytheresa capsule collection, with an interesting element cut out…!