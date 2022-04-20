Kim Kardashian wants to sue Roblox

Roblox It has become the favorite platform for minors. However, since this is a space where users can create endless content, a series of controversies always arise that demonstrate some dangers. Thus, it was recently revealed that Kim Kardashian, the famous television star, plans to sue Roblox for showing content related to her and a sexual video.

During one of the most recent episodes of the kardashianswhich aired on April 14, Saint West, son of the TV star, found an ad inside Roblox, which claimed to have additional unreleased footage of Kim’s sex tape. This was a point of contention in this chapter, to the extent that the socialite threatened to sue those responsible for the game. This is what she mentioned:

“This is not going to go over my dead body again. I want it to go away. I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to crush them.”

More than the sexual content, Kim seems to be angry about the use of her image, something that carries great weight in court. In response, the developers of Roblox The developer responsible for this ad has been blocked., and they mentioned that they will not allow this type of content on their platform. This was what they commented:

“The referenced video was never made available on our platform; We have strict policies and moderation to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind that violates our Community Guidelines. The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly removed, and fortunately it was only visible to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also promptly removed the associated experience and suspended the community developer involved in the incident.”

This episode, known as Burn Them All to the Fucking Ground, mainly focuses on the conflict with Roblox. Nevertheless, At the moment it is unknown if Kim Kardashin has started any legal process against this company. This surely won’t be the last time we hear about it.

Via: Polygon