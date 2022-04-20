Kim Kardashian threatens to sue Roblox because she believed there was an intimate video of her circulating there

2022-04-20

It is no surprise to anyone Roblox is one of the games that generates the most revenue during the year, it is not for nothing that the title has its own market and currency. Although it is no surprise to anyone that there are all kinds of people in the game, some with quite dark intentions, and even more knowing that Roblox It is aimed at a children’s audience.

Well, the most recent controversy of Robloxamong all in which he is involved (we recommend the videos “The dark and secret side of Roblox” and “I should not have continued investigating Roblox”, by youtuber Jota, to have a better context of everything that happens within this platform) , is now related to nothing more and nothing less than Kim Kardashian.

We all know the most famous of the Kardashian sisters, we don’t know exactly why, but it is a fact that she is one of the most popular celebrities today, and the reality show The Kardashians, from Star +, confirms it. In the latest episode of the series – and the only one, so far – subtly titled “Burn them all to the end”, the controversy has been unleashed, in the way that only Americans can.