Kim Kardashian threatens to sue Roblox because she believed there was an intimate video of her circulating there
2022-04-20
It is no surprise to anyone Roblox is one of the games that generates the most revenue during the year, it is not for nothing that the title has its own market and currency. Although it is no surprise to anyone that there are all kinds of people in the game, some with quite dark intentions, and even more knowing that Roblox It is aimed at a children’s audience.
Well, the most recent controversy of Robloxamong all in which he is involved (we recommend the videos “The dark and secret side of Roblox” and “I should not have continued investigating Roblox”, by youtuber Jota, to have a better context of everything that happens within this platform) , is now related to nothing more and nothing less than Kim Kardashian.
We all know the most famous of the Kardashian sisters, we don’t know exactly why, but it is a fact that she is one of the most popular celebrities today, and the reality show The Kardashians, from Star +, confirms it. In the latest episode of the series – and the only one, so far – subtly titled “Burn them all to the end”, the controversy has been unleashed, in the way that only Americans can.
During the episode, Saint West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, found on her iPad while browsing the Roblox, an ad that read “click to see Kim’s new sex tape,” accompanied by a photo of the celebrity. Kim Kardashian did not like this at all, so she, enraged, threatened to Roblox with “crushing them” because he assures that he has the resources and the money to do so.
To anyone with any experience in the wonderful world of the internet, it’s obvious that the ad is a hoax, and such a video doesn’t exist, and surely the Kardashians know it too, but this kind of drama was needed in the episode. This is not to say that this type of prohibited content does not exist in RobloxWell, as we already mentioned, the platform lends itself to all kinds of suspicious activities.
Roblox has responded to Kim Kardashian’s threats, ensuring that the moderators ensure that this content is not within Roblox and penalize those players who try to add it. The ad was removed from the platform by those in charge and the user who posted it was banned for life from Roblox.