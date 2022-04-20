Kim Kardashian threatened to sue Roblox over a game that gave her an unreleased sex tape as a prize » Hero Network

the popularity it has Roblox is something unimaginable, and this is partly due to their community, which constantly adding new internal games and where users can enjoy hours and hours of different content in the same title, in addition to sharing with friends and meeting new people.

But a game created by a user for Roblox the businesswoman did not like it at all kim kardashianwho threatened to sue the video game for an internal game that haunts her face and that promised to release a sex tape of her. The game in question is calledKim’s New Sex Tape”.

This was made known through the last episode of the series “the kardashians”, which premiered last April 14thwhere the portal polygonalHe reported that Saintthe businesswoman’s six-year-old son, found said game on the platform and ended up notifying his mother, who replied:

I have all the time, all the money, and all the resources to burn them all to the ground. kim kardashian

In the episode, it can be seen as Saint West runs to his mother and shows her the ad he found on Roblox through his iPad.. While the little boy laughs without knowing what was happening, kim kardashian he is quickly seen with a face of anguish, who then refers to the situation by commenting:

This all started before the barbecue. It was clickbait implying that if you clicked on it, a new sex tape would come out.” Kardashian added that: “If my son had been a little older and could have read, he would have mortified me, but […] I died inside.”

Behind this, Roblox took the measure of banning the developer of the game from the platform, and a spokesperson also came out to refer to the case, who mentioned:

The referenced video was never made available on our platform. We have strict policies and moderations to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind that violates our community rules. The text reference to the tape that got past our filters was quickly removed, and fortunately it was only visible to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also promptly removed the associated experience and banned the community developer involved in the incident.

It should be noted that this is not the first controversy that the video game is involved Robloxin December it was reported about child labor abuse and the black market that exists within your communityanother well-known case was the demand for copyright that received the titleamong other reported cases.