Kim Kardashian and her amazing physical change; the before and after of socialite

yescurrently going the most famous socialite of all the worldfew remember the beginnings of Kim Kardashian and how she looked when she was better known for being friends with Paris Hilton than for the emporium she now heads.

While Kim has always been an attractive woman, when comparing photos from her early days with those from recent times, the changes in the face and body of the businesswoman are more than evident.

Despite the notorious changes in her image, the most famous of the Kardashians has only admitted to being a fan of aesthetic treatments for the face, including botox.

Although after becoming the mother of her first two children, the socialite confessed that she had to undergo five reconstructive surgeries in a year and a half to “repair the damage that all this caused inside.”

In addition, I accepted having lasered away the stretch marks and scars that came out in her breasts after nursing North, her eldest daughter.

Although Kim Kardashian has denied having gone through the scalpel, beyond what was revealed above, several international media agree that Kim would have made the following arrangements:

After examining photos from previous years, a surgeon from the English medical group MYA told The Mirror newspaper that “most likely he has undergone a open septal rhinoplasty to slim the bridge and reduce the alar base to refine the tip of the nose”.

“Obviously the breasts were made,” says plastic surgeon Carlos Wolf, consulted by the program El Gordo y la Flaca

While the English surgeon says that Kim would have operated twice. “Based on the pictures I’ve been shown, I would suggest that Kim had a breast augmentation during seasons 1-4 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK).”

While in season 12, after the birth of North and Saint, he retouched them to restore them to their original height.

When reappearing in season 13 of KUWTK, after a time without being seen after being a mom, her hips were smaller and her buttocks were larger forming the desired hourglass figure.

Experts point out that he could have achieved this figure after undergoing liposuction on the waist and stomach, taking that fat to the buttocks and hips.

Although on one occasion Kim underwent an X-ray to prove that I did not have silicone implants. Surgeons point out that this does not rule out fat transfer or fat injections in the buttocks, which will not show up on an X-ray.

According to experts, from 2007 to 2019, it is noted that he has larger cheekbones and very wide lips.

They point out that the changes in his face became more noticeable in season 12 of KUWTK, so they believe that had padding in the cheeks to improve your bone structure and botox around the eyes and forehead.

They also point out that it seems that the businesswoman defined her hairline with laser hair removal. And it would have been better the appearance of your teeth.