Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Braided Hairstyle

The braids They are an excellent option to carry a hairstyle amazing in the spring season and sometimes it is not even necessary to add accessories for the hairbecause the texture they provide is enough to carry our mane to another level.

Lately, we can’t stop seeing celebrities wearing Hairstyles with braidsbut one caught a lot of attention this week and it’s about the baby braids what haley bieber has made quite a focus of attention. Then we saw her friend Kendall Jenner posing with her, who did not resist wearing boho braids, but also with a nineties air, which have also been among the favorites of other celebrities such as Dua Lipa and Chiara Ferragni.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner set the trend with their baby braids

Many fashion magazines are echoing the hairstyles from haley bieber these days, who has opted to take several where the braids They are protagonists, ideal for spring and summer, so it is worth taking a look at their Instagram account and saving images of inspiration for the coming months. During the tour of her husband, Justin Bieber, she shared a photo where she highlighted her hair loose with two braids small ones that fell on the sides of his face.



Photo: Instagram @haileybieber

This week he added another image from the Coachella festival, where he wore a cute hairstyle bohemian giving a little twist to his baby braidsby carrying two braids on each side, instead of one, moreover, a little thicker. On both occasions you can see that she ties them with transparent garters.



Photo: Instagram @haileybieber

Kendall Jenner was with her at Coachella and wore a hairstyle Similary. It is not the first time that we see Kendall look baby braids in its hairwe know, but we think it will take them a lot these days.



Photo: Instagram @danixmichelle

The American businesswoman wore this hairstyle with her now hair color copper on another occasion. With a parting in the middle and carelessly combed hair, it reveals two braids that frame her face, for a casual and natural look, at an event for her tequila brand, confirming that the baby braids They can also dress up a look for the night.



Photo: Instagram @kendalljenner

Both Kendall and Hailey wear natural makeup, but they highlight the look, because these braids they are sure to bring attention directly to the face. This could be a tip for you to stand out not only with your hairbut also with your makeup.

Also read: Galilea Montijo falls in love with a strawberry dress in spring

Other celebrities driving the trend

Dua Lipa

Another of the celebrities who constantly wears the trends of the 90s and 2000s is the British singer Dua Lipa, who, as expected, we have also seen wearing a pair of baby braids in her shimmering dark XL mane.



Photo: Instagram @dualipa

chiara ferragini

You could say it’s one of his hairstyles favorites because it has led braids of this type frequently in previous years. Last week she wore them by enhancing the base of the braid a bit and wearing garters to match her outfit, as one of the hairstyles she chose to promote her line of glasses.



Photos: Instagram @chiaraferragni

Renata Notni

the mexican actress Renata Notni also took the hairstyle with braids of the moment at Coachella, with very soft and natural waves. In one of his outfits She wears a rocker style t-shirt and in another a simple white tank top.

Also read: Cynthia Rodríguez wears a miniskirt in trend of less than 900 pesos

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters