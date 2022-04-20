Keanu Reeves revealed what was the worst movie he has ever made

The actor also confessed that he was deceived to be part of this production that became one of the biggest stains of his career in Hollywood.

Keanu Reeves Throughout his career, he has become one of the most beloved Hollywood actors in the world, however, not everything is perfect in his career, so he has revealed what he considers to be worst movie ever made.

Although the Canadian musician has also participated in a long list of great productions, among which, for example, the sagas of Matrix either John Wickthere is a particular tape that the actor does not like and even revealed that he was tricked into being a part of it.

In an interview with the Calgary Sun, according to Far Out Magazine, Keanu Reeves confessed that The Watcher, Directed by Joe Charbanic and released in 2000, it is the worst movie he has ever acted in.

“I never found the script interesting, but a friend of mine forged my signature on the agreement (…) I couldn’t prove that he did it and I didn’t want to be sued, so I had no choice but to make the film»assured about it.

But that was not the whole deception, since Reeves also stated that before starting to record The WatcherI had the impression that practically i would just do a cameo (brief appearance) in this one. However, great was her surprise when became one of its protagonists.

Faced with this situation and to try to remedy the bad moment they decided to raise his salary to the actor, which ultimately did not help because he still said he felt cheated.

It was in this way that Keanu Reeves was forced to participate in this tape, from which it later even became known that had to come to terms with Universal Picturesthe film’s distributor, so that she would not reveal what had happened in the forgery of her signature.

According to the aforementioned medium, the American film studio agreed with the actor that he kept silent for 12 months after the film was released in the North American country.

In return for this, Reeves got in return the fact that their participation in the promotion was reduced to the minimum possible of the film, which ended up being one of the biggest stains on his Hollywood resume.

