Katy Perry is now exactly like Megan Fox

For a while now, I’ve been having a hard time stopping scrolling through the Instagram feed and pausing to appreciate the beauty of an image. This is how the 3.0 universe is today: ‘Scroll’, ‘scroll’, ‘scroll’. But there, among the sea of ​​’memes’ from @hazmeunafotoasi, among others, and videos of how pores are extracted that I didn’t ask for, yesterday I saw a photo of a ‘big woman’ with black hair, wearing a neon yellow dress. And I stopped. At first glance, I thought it was everyone’s favorite bombshell actress Megan Fox, but when I took a good look, I realized it wasn’t her, but Katy Perry (who, by the way, if you’ve seen ‘The Smurfs’ ‘, she can also be considered an “explosive actress”, for her iconic role as Smurfette, don’t you think?).

Maybe it’s the dark hair or the soft, sultry makeup, or maybe I’m going crazy from all the eclectic content on Instagram, but based on this image, I need to see Katy and Megan together in one place to really appreciate what they’re up to. I mean. Pay attention:

While it’s true that Katy is known for her constantly changing shades of hair, she’s gone back to the ‘dark side’ for a while now, and I have to admit, it’s my favorite colour. Plus, she’s especially pretty because Rick Henry is the hairstylist behind those natural waves and Michael Anthony created her makeup.

Now, I want to know, am I right or is it just me? What do you think, could Katy pass for Megan in a ‘doppelgängers’ test?

Laura Capon

Senior Fashion & Beauty Writer

Laura writes about everything beauty and fashion related for Cosmopolitan UK and specialties in makeup, plus-size fashion and the world of YouTube.

