Karol G pays tribute to Shakira and Selena at Coachella

Thus, the Colombian debuted on stage last Sunday, appearing at the top of a ladder leading a group of dancers, dressed in a Body suit denim trimmed with silver buckles and over-the-knee boots of the same fabric, her blue hair blowing in the desert wind.

After performing some of his greatest hits such as “El makinon”, “My bed either now call me”the bichota invited to the stage Becky G with whom they performed their joint hit Mommy and made the whole audience sing at the top of their lungs.

But the surprises did not end there. While the interpreter, whom we will soon see on the small screen together with Sofia Vergara in the series about Griselda Whiteshe was changing her clothes, a video of Latin greatest hits like La Bamba, Hey, how is it going either congas from Gloria Estefan left fans wanting more.

the bug returned to the stage dressed in a cropped top and wide pants inspired by the Colombian flag. Colors that we had also seen in her manicure with sparkling rhinestones. “These are the colors of my flag” she said proudly. “I am from Colombia and today I feel so happy and proud to represent my country and the Latino community. Now I want to honor the songs that were number 1 in the world and were never played on this stage. [Esas canciones] I was given the opportunity to be here.”

He then surprised everyone in attendance with a mix of well-known and beloved songs, including As the flower from Selena, Macarena from Those from the river, Maria from Ricky Martin, Gasoline from daddy yankee, Hips don’t lie from Shakira, Slowly from Luis Fonsi Y My people of his countryman J Balvin.