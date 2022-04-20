Kardashian against Blac Chyna, the legal battle continues: the latest news

It just seems impossible to stop talking about America’s most beloved family. Once again, in fact, the family Kardashian is back in the limelight. She was the one who put them in the crosshairs of the media Blac Chynaex-girlfriend of Robert Kardashian, who accused the women of the family of conspiring to cancel the second season of Rob & Chyna.

After participating in the series Keeping Up With the Kardashian, Rob and Chyna they managed to give life to their own spin off, who followed the couple during the time they were expecting their first daughter, Dream. The spin-off, however, was short-lived as the second season was never confirmed. Blac Chyna He has always blamed the Kardashian family for this, accusing Kris, Kim, Kylie and Khloé of manipulating the producers to push them to cancel the series. For this reason, the 33-year-old model has sued the Kardashians for over 100 million dollarsbetween lost earnings and potential future earnings.

Now the legal battle started by Blac Chyna. A few days ago, at the Superior Court of Los Angeles, the opening statements of the respective lawyers were filed. Chyna’s lawyer argued that the Kardashian family would conspire to eliminate the second season of Rob & Chyna, then trying to hide the crime. On the other hand, Michal Rhodes, Kardashian-Jenner’s lawyer said that the missed second season of the series would be attributable to the fact that Blac Chyna had a violent attitude towards Rob and that their relationship had become toxic.

Kardashians Blac Chyna: waiting for developments

At the moment the legal process is only on the second day, so it is still early to foresee the developments and understand how things will end. What is known at the moment is, as anticipated, that according to the lawyer of the Kardashianthe second edition of the spin-off would not have been made due to violent behavior of Chyna; in fact, it seems that in 2016 Blac had even pointed a gun to Rob’s temple. To find out more, we’ll have to wait for the process to finish.