Kanye West vows to stop harassing Kim Kardashian

The last few months have not been easy for Kim Kardashian. Although at first it seemed that her divorce from Kanye West was going to be calm (they were seen making family plans with her children on occasion), as the weeks progressed we have been verifying that we were very wrong. The businesswoman has had to endure the harassment of the rapper, who has dedicated himself to posting messages on Instagram quite out of place.

The rapper insinuated that Kim kidnapped his daughter, said that he was banned from the house and crossed all boundaries by insulting Pete Davidson in public. As if all this were not enough, he also sent a van full of roses to the businesswoman for Valentine’s Day. Bottom line: Kanye West has proven to be a very toxic ex. This whole situation could have ended for Kim, and that is that her ex-husband He has promised to stop harassing her, both her and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, according to a source close to Page Six.

“For the sake of the children, Kanye has told Kim that will not make public appearances or inflammatory statements on social media, and that he will go somewhere to get help,” he says. The aforementioned source also said that it was not clear if West planned to enter a center, since he stayed in Los Angeles to be near his children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out for a walk with their daughter North in June 2018. Robert KamauGetty Images

According to the source from Ye’s entourage, the rapper’s priority right now is raising the children he has in common with Kim. “Right now, Ye wants to practice healthy parenting with kim and He’s focused on raising his kids.”bill.

Will these intentions of Kanye be sincere? We hope so, for the sake of Kim and her children.

