Justin Bieber x Vespa: all about the collaboration between the singer and Piaggio

The well-known Canadian singer Justin Bieber has no doubts and chooses the Wasp Piaggio. The model born from the collaboration between the Italian two-wheeler company and the singer can be ordered starting tomorrow, April 20, 2022.

Justin Bieber x Vespa

The Italian two-wheeler that has made entire generations of young people dream and has accompanied the daily lives of adults, presents a new model in collaboration with the singer. It is a’limited edition of vehicles and some branded accessories Justin Bieber x Vespa. As reported Corriere Motorithe Canadian singer spoke of his first time on a Vespa, and it was “somewhere in Europe, probably in London or Paris.

I remember seeing a Vespa and thinking: I want to drive one! A unique experience. The wind blowing through my hair, the incredible feeling of freedom… it was fun. I love Vespa and collaborating with such an iconic brand is really cool “.

The characteristics of the Vespa

The displacements available for the new Vespa are the classic ones: 50, 125 and 150 cc. A two-wheeler that respects environmental parameters, has a very young design and a light body.

The historian is inevitable rectangular lighthouse of the Vespa. The handlebar of the Vespa is innovative, as it features a very modern TFT full color multifunction displayr, connectable to all smartphone functions.

Design, colors and accessories

Justin Bieber did not allow the choice of more colors, but aimed at a characterized monochromatic model from white. The Vespa created by the singer will only be available in this color. The particularity is also given by the choice of a symbol, that is of the flames.

Even the flames, in this case, will be white (not red) and drawn on the body of the Vespa. Also it Piaggio emblem will be white in color. The accessories available for this limited edition are: bag, gloves and helmet. Even for accessories there will be no possibility to choose a color. The Canadian singer commented on this choice by stating: “Having the opportunity to express myself, whether through art, music, images or aesthetics, creating something out of nothing, is a part of me. The goal, in creation and design, is always to give your personal touch to things“.