‘Jurassic World’: Josh Brolin Turned Down Chris Pratt Role, ‘I Couldn’t Imagine Doing It’

jurassic world it’s one of the biggest movie franchises in the world and Josh Brolin was almost a part of it. Brolin has been appearing in some of the biggest movies in the world, so he’s not missing out on success. However the Dune actor almost got the chance to play the role of Chris Pratt in jurassic world.

jose brolin | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Audi

First jurassic world it introduced the public to a fully realized amusement park where tourists could come and see dinosaurs. Of course, one of the genetically modified dinosaurs breaks loose and the entire park is consumed in chaos. the second movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomaccidentally let the dinosaurs loose in our world.

Pratt plays Owen Grady, a Velociraptor trainer who can bond with some of the creatures. He is a key player in trying to manage them and becomes a central hero. The first two jurassic world The films grossed more than a billion dollars. the third movie, jurassic world domainconcludes this trilogy and brings back the original cast of Jurassic Park. It will most likely make a lot of money at the box office once again.

Josh Brolin almost played Chris Pratt’s character in ‘Jurassic World’

a role in jurassic world It would be a dream come true for any actor. Brolin is a very successful actor who has the luxury of rejecting this type of role. In an interview with The Playlist, Brolin shared that he just “couldn’t imagine himself” doing this part. He knew that Pratt would do a good job after his performance in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Y jurassic worldwith all due respect to Steven [Spielberg]I couldn’t imagine doing it,” Brolin said. “I couldn’t imagine being that guy. And I’m very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with it because I think Chris is the right guy. When I saw Chris in Guardians of the Galaxy, and I was like, ‘WHAT?’ I mean, we all were. I even embarrassingly told him at a party, ‘UNCLE!’… So, I think I knew from a general point of view that someone else would do a much better job than me.”

This comment comes after Brolin confirmed that he denied a series of prominent roles. He recently stated in the Happy Sad Confused podcast that almost played Batman in the DCEU, which ended up being played by Ben Affleck. He was also about to play the role of Kyle Chandler in Martin Scorsese’s movie. The wolf of Wall Street.

Josh Brolin is no stranger to starring in blockbuster movies.

Josh Brolin almost starred in JURASSIC WORLD, but he’s the first to admit that Chris Pratt was the right man for the job. pic.twitter.com/KeuzU7k7Mf — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) April 15, 2022

Brolin is still very busy with many roles in massive studio movies. He had two major roles in Marvel properties: Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War Y avengers endgame and wire in Deadpool 2. Also, he recently played Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve’s movie. Dune adaptation.

So while Brolin has turned down a number of roles any other actor could only dream of, it’s not that Brolin isn’t incredibly busy. Brolin currently stars in the series. outer range on Amazon Prime.

