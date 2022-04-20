Julia Roberts talks about preferring her family over Hollywood and gives motherhood lessons

Julia Roberts spoke about how she decided to retire from Hollywood to take care of her three children after becoming one of the most loved actresses by the public. Her statements showed that each style of motherhood is different and deserves respect.

Julia Roberts preferred being a mom to a movie star

Now that the actress returns to the cinema with the movie Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney, fFinally, he has decided to speak about the reason why he walked away from Hollywood for so many years.

In an interview with The New York Times, Julia said that her priority for many years has been her family and assured that she currently considers herself a housewife.

“I also had three children in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher, because then it’s not just about how good the material is, there’s also the mathematical equation of my husband’s work schedule, school schedule, and the kids’ summer vacation. It’s not just, “oh, I think I want to do this”

Something that influenced his absence from the cinema was because he had not been offered to do anything as good as ‘Nothing Hill’, or as fun as ‘My best friend’s wedding’, like to leave his family for a long time to make a movie.

Staying at home with his family and saying goodbye to the red carpets and the spotlight does not cause him any regrets, On the contrary, the famous claims to be proud of her work as a mother and as a partner of her husband Daniel Moder.

Now that her children are older, she can return to her acting career without feeling that she is wasting time with them, as she has already seen them grow and mature, something that fills her with pride.

Julia and Daniel met on the set of the movie ‘The Mexican’ in 2002, soon after they fell in love and got married. in New Mexico in a private ceremony. From the beginning of their relationship, both kept their lives away from the tabloids and avoided attention at all costs, which is why Julia’s engagement ring did not cost more than 4,000 dollars.

This year they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Danny shared a photo with his beloved and remembered their wedding day in 2002 in New Mexico.

Julia has said that the secret to a good marriage is to kiss a lot. She also said that she enjoys having her husband’s company on set when they have the opportunity to work together. Even when it’s not, the actress publicly shows her support for her husband’s solo projects.

Although the actress tries to keep her private life out of the public eye, the couple sometimes share family photos through social networks.

They are also parents to Hazel, Phinnaeus, the twin of their daughter, and her younger brother Henry.who also frequently appear in photos of their father, especially on the skateboard.