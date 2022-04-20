Julia Roberts reveals why she hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy in 20 years

American actress Julia Roberts has recently revealed why she hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy in 20 years. The winner of the Oscar for best actress and three Golden Globes, is known for her performances in films such as “Steel Magnolias”, “Pretty Woman”, “The Pelican Brief”, “My best friend’s wedding ”, “Notting Hill” and “Ocean’s Eleven” among others. Julia She became the highest paid actress in 2000, when she starred in the movie “Erin Brockovich” and for which she earned twenty million dollars.

It is so roberts considered one of the women with the highest purchasing power in American cinema, with an estimated fortune of 170 million dollars. In 1999 she became the first woman to be considered the most profitable performer of the year by US distributors, thanks to the successes of “Notting Hill” and “Runaway Bride”, holding the female lead for ten years. However, this success was given to her by her performances in romantic comedies which she did not perform again in years.

It is so recently Julia Roberts has revealed why she hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy in the last two decades. During an interview with the New York Times magazine, the actress stated that she said that: “People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time that has passed” as if she “does not want” to do a romantic comedy.

Thereto roberts added that: “If I had read something that I thought I had the writing level of ‘Notting Hill‘ or the crazy fun level of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ I would.” During the Interview, Julia, 54, also said her family is another reason she thinks twice before embarking on an on-screen project. “Here’s the thing: If he thought something was good enough, he would have done it,” he continued.

Image: Filmaffinity

“But I also had three children in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher because then it’s not just ‘Is this material any good?’ It’s also the mathematical equation of my husband’s work schedule and the children’s school schedule and summer vacation,” she said. Julia Roberts. Finally, she added, “It’s not just, ‘Oh, I think I want to do this.’ I feel very proud to be at home with my family and to consider myself a housewife.”