Julia Roberts made an impact with her look and v – Revista Para Ti

Julia Roberts is one of the most loved Hollywood actresses. And when she shows herself publicly, she dazzles with her look. This time she made it clear what is the latest trend in shoes for this winter. And I’m sure you have them.

We haven’t seen Julia Roberts in a long time. She showed up on the streets of New York to go record The Late Show to present his new movie, Gaslit, and made a big impact with his look. It is that since she is the most admired in Hollywood, she always sets a trend with her styling.

In addition to causing a sensation with the change of color in her hair –left the blonde for the red-, drew attention with his yellow lookazo. She wore wide pants (it is not the first time that she has chosen this option and it is another of the trends that she has imposed), with a shirt and a matching blazer.

And this time he added another item that sets the trend this season: Oxford shoes. It is about those cordoned, with or without heel, that we used in another time and surely you have in the bottom of your closet.

There are different options: leather, patent leather, combined, in different colors.

This is not the first time that the actress wears Oxford shoes, in fact, she wears them constantly. They are very cancheros for a good working gir lookl.

Julia’s stylist is Elizabeth Stewart and she chose the pastel yellow suit from Lafayette 148, combined with Oxfords by Angela Scott. “JuliaRoberts in a custom L148 blazera button-up shirt and wide-leg pants, all done in the season’s upbeat wildflower hue,” reads the brand’s Instagram account.