Julia Roberts confesses why she has been away from romantic comedies for 20 years

The romantic comedy had the names and surnames of Julia Robertswho became one of the greatest icons of cinema in the 90s thanks to his roles, above all, in these films.

The actress was one of the greatest exponents of this genre with films like ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘My best friend’s Wedding’ either ‘Notting Hill’and more recent ones that he has been doing over the years such as ‘Valentine’s Stories’, ‘Eat, pray, love’ or ‘Larry Crowne, it’s never too late’, of a lower quality according to critics.

A title of these characteristics has not stood out in his filmography for years, but this will change in 2022 with the premiere of ‘Ticket to Paradise’, with George Clooneyand that it has the ingredients to succeed.

For this reason, he explained to The New York Times the reason why she has been away from this genre: “People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time it’s been since they’ve made a romantic comedy as if they didn’t want to make one.”

“This is the question: if i thought something was good enough i would have done it“, He assured. “But I also had three children in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even more because then I not only think about whether the project will be good, I also think about balancing work schedules with my husband, the children’s school and summer vacations”, he commented on the stumbling block of not have enough time.

In addition, she has pointed out that the precise fact of having children has caused her the “responsibility” to be more “creative” with her work: “As they grow up, and particularly with my daughter, I have a sense of responsibility to show my children that I can be creative“.

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in ‘Notting Hill’ | Universal Pictures



What is Julia Roberts’ next movie about?

As we have mentioned, his next film is called ‘Ticket to Paradise’, in which he gives life to a divorced mother who travels to Bali with her husband, whom she gives life George Clooney, to prevent her daughterinterpreted by kaitlyn deverget married and make the same mistake than his parents 25 years ago.

Of the film, the actress said: “If I had read something that I thought had the writing level of ‘Notting Hill’ or the crazy fun level of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ I would have. this movie that I just did, that Ol Parker wrote and directed.

In principle, it is scheduled to be released in the fall of this year and about his co-star he has said that it was essential for him to accept this project: “This only works if you are George Clooney. But George felt that it would only work with me.”

