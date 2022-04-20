Julia Roberts celebrates the seventeenth birthday of her twins and publishes a photo: “The sweetest years of life”

Julia Roberts shared a rare personal post on Instagram to celebrate her twins’ 17th birthday.

The actress posted an old photo on Sunday, Nov. 28, of her daughter Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus Walter, both also children of Roberts’ husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder. The couple also has another fourteen-year-old son, Henry Daniel.

“The 17, of the sweetest years of life”, Roberts, fifty-four years old, titled the image. Her niece, actress Emma Roberts, commented with three heart emojis.

Moder, 52, also shared a photo of her children to mark the occasion.

“These troublemakers,” he wrote. “Seventeen today. Thank you for helping me through parenthood.”

Roberts met Moder on the set of the 2001 film in which he starred opposite Brad Pitt.The Mexican. She was dating fellow actor Benjamin Bratt at the time, while Moder was married to makeup artist Vera Steimberg.

The couple married a year later at Roberts’ ranch in New Mexico.

Earlier this year, they celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

Roberts and Moder’s wedding was a surprise event, with a group of around sixty family and friends invited to the house to “celebrate Independence Day.”

Roberts will appear in the series Gaslitan upcoming modern take on the 1970s Watergate political scandal that focuses on untold stories and forgotten characters from the era.

The project also stars Sean Penn and Dan Stevens.