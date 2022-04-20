Johnny Depp would not return to Pirates of the Caribbean even if Disney offered him 300 million

When Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2019 for $50 million, accusing her of defaming him, one of the reasons he gave was that he lost his role as Jack Sparrow in the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean, in which he earned a huge amount of money. Now that the trial is taking place, new details are coming to light about the stormy relationship between the two actors, but news that not many expected is that Depp (Minamata – 35%, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, Scissorhands – 91%) no longer wants to work on another Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The character of Jack Sparrow has been the only constant in the saga, since the other main characters such as Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann disappeared from the fourth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating Stranger Waters – 32%, and in the fifth installment they only appeared for a moment at the end. After the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – 30%, the box office receipts were well below the most successful deliveries, and Disney chose to do a reboot, or at least that was what the media announced in 2018.

Even though fans would be very disappointed if Johnny Depp does not return to Pirates of the Caribbean, the actor seems very determined to reject any offer from the company, perhaps out of spite or perhaps out of pride, but in the current trial, he was firm. His ex-wife’s lawyer, Ben Rottenbornquestioned it with the following question:

If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing in the world would make you work with Disney again on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie?

To which the actor replied:

That’s correct, Mr. Rottenborn.

The question is an almost verbatim reference to a statement Depp made in 2020, in almost the same words. The offer is a clear exaggeration, since as reported by Forbes in 2019, what Disney would save by not having Johnny Depp in the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, it was US $ 90 million, a very high amount in itself.

In the trial, the also protagonist of The Legend of the Headless Horseman – 67% have mentioned that the article published by Amber Heard (The Danish Girl – 69%, London Fields – 0%, The Stand- 80%) in Washington Post in December 2018 it was the reason Disney fired him from the franchise, although according to Heard’s lawyers, the mouse company had other reasons, and kept a record of articles about Depp’s misbehavior.

Although we no longer see Depp as the famous captain, he (just like the fans) keeps it in the bottom of his heart. Last year, during his attendance at the San Sebastian Festival, he spoke about how he feels that he always carries it with him:

Go to someone’s house, perform at your child’s birthday party right now. I don’t need a company to do that. I can do it myself and no one can take that away from me, that’s Jack Sparrow’s greatest joy. I get to travel with Captain Jack in a Box, literally Captain Jack in a Box, and when the opportunity is right, I get to go and visit people and places where smiles and laughter matter most.

For now the trial continues and it is a mystery how it will end, given that in 2020 the actor already faced the British newspaper The Sun, for calling him a “wife beater,” and in the end the jury was not on his side. Having lost on that occasion earned him the dismissal of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – 50%, and replaced shortly after by Mads Mikkelsen.

