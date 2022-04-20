Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial: doctor narrates how he found the actor’s amputated finger after a fight

Another story that reflects the toxic and violent relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to light during the trial, as the doctor of the famous actr confirmed that after a fight between the couple he found a piece of the finger by Depp.

During the recording of Pirates of the Caribbean, Amber and Johnny had a violent argument which the doctor, David Kipper, realized when he arrived at the house in Australia where they were staying and noticed large amounts of blood all over the place and pieces of glass.

After noticing that Depp was leaking blood from his hand, they began searching the house for his missing limb. Because of this he had to undergo a reconstruction surgery.

Kipper said that the chef found the finger in the kitchen and according to the version of the actor, the accident happened with a knifeHowever, Amber was upset and also had some injuries.

Said declaration took place during the trial in the Fairfax court, Virginia, in which Johnny is suing Amber for defamation.

On this occasion, the actor’s lawyers assured that the loss of his finger was due to Amber throwing several glass bottles against him, however the versions of those involved have inconsistencies.

Some of the statements say that a door crushed the finger detaching from his body and another of them assures that when throwing a cell phone, Depp cut himself.

Another of the topics that arose from the doctor was the actor’s drug problem and his various fights with Heard which forced Kipper to order his patient away from his wife because the relationship is very toxic.

The legal conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began after the woman wrote an article in the newspaper The Washington Post, ensuring that the actor represented the domestic violence and Depp, defending himself, decided to sue her for 50 million dollars.

