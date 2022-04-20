Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Nurse says Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

Johnny Depp’s private nurse, Debbie Lloyd, said during his ex-wife Amber Heard’s libel trial that she was trying to “instigate” Depp by following him “from room to room and not giving him his space.”

She said she witnessed similar incidents on several occasions. Lloyd’s statement was recorded on March 8. The clip was played in court on Monday.

She said Heard used the word “mania” to describe Depp’s behavior. Her notes from that time of hers indicate that Depp was “upset by this label” and that she “processed” her feelings with him and that he “could see” Heard’s “negative behavior”.

Lloyd said during his statement that Heard was trying to “instigate” Depp. She said that she personally witnessed this more than once.

“He would go from room to room trying to get away from a situation and she would just follow him from room to room and not give him her space,” she said.

She confirmed seeing similar behavior from Heard on other occasions. She added that she was not aware that any of the discussions had escalated into physical violence.

Lloyd said he remembered Depp and Heard getting into a fight on a plane, which he described as “another time where he was sitting at a table and he didn’t want to talk and she wouldn’t get up from the table.”

“She wouldn’t get up from the table and he was like ‘please just go away,'” he said.

Earlier in her testimony, the nurse said she remembered “one night, trying to get out of the penthouse and Amber standing in the elevator not letting him out” because “she didn’t want him to leave.”

Lloyd said he had worried about Depp when he was arguing with Heard because “their arguments were an emotional trigger for him.” He added that the arguments “made him angry” and “built up stress.”

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on Monday, April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia, following Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, in which he argued that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed. published in The Washington Post.

The title of the opinion piece was “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” [“Me pronuncié en contra de la violencia sexual y enfrenté la ira de nuestra cultura… eso tiene que cambiar”].

There, Heard wrote that “like many women, she had been sexually harassed and assaulted when she was of college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect that filing complaints would bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then two years ago I became a public figure representing family abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking up,” she added at the time.

While Depp is not mentioned in the article, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a family abuser,” which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false.” Depp is seeking compensation of “no less than $50 million.”