Johnny Depp tells how he became an actor thanks to Nicolas Cage

The protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean mentioned his colleague in the trial with Amber Heard. He knows his words and how he became an artist “by accident”.

Johnny Depp is at the center of the controversy as never before. And it is that a week has just passed since the beginning of the trial with Amber Heardhis ex-wife, with whom he had countless accusations of assault and defamation. In this context, the actor took the opportunity to mention how he became a renowned artist and gave a good part of the credits to Nicolas Cageone of the closest celebrities.

The complicated situation with Amber Heard forced the actor Pirates of the Caribbean to take the stand and speak publicly about their past relationships. It is not the first time that she has faced a lawsuit: it all started with the divorce in 2016a complaint to The Sun after they called himhandcuff beater” and the lawsuit against his former partner after he pointed out that it is “abusive” in an article in Washington Post. In this way, friends and witnesses closely follow the trial.

Depp is going through one of the most complex moments of his career, since he was recently forced to step aside with his character in the franchise of fantastic animalsbeing replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. He is currently doing dubbing work for an animated series and, thus, could not help but mention in his statement how he became the artist he is today.

To do so, he mentioned Nicolas Cage. who is about to release the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Although both began their careers practically in parallel to early 80’s, the truth is that Cage had a much faster success, even winning an Oscar that catapulted him to stardom. For his part, Depp tried to be a musician in the first instance and it was not until he established himself as the protagonist of some Tim Burton films that he positioned himself as a figure in Hollywood.

Agnette Levy, who communicates the minute by minute of the trial, quoted the words of Johnny Depp himself after mentioning that he lived from odd jobs until he met Nicolas Cage. “He said that he became an actor by accident. He played in bands until Cage encouraged him to meet his agent, Eileen Feldman, and said, ‘I’ll do anything right now.’”, said the correspondent. In this way, she got her first role in A Nightmare On Elm Street and launched a career with important recognition.