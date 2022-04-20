Johnny Depp reveals that Nicolas Cage encouraged him to pursue acting

The defamation trial that pits Johnny Depp against Amber Heard continues, and this time it was the actor who took the stand to give his statement on various issues. Johnny revealed that it was Nicolas Cage (The Weight of Talent – 95%, Mandy- 92%, Pig- 95%) who encouraged him to pursue acting, even though being an actor was not among his original goals.

Also read: Johnny Depp’s doctor says he found his finger at the scene of a fight

Johnny He began his acting career in the early 1980s, after trying to be a musician. His first role in a movie was starring in A Nightmare on Hell Street- 94% of Wes Craven and later appeared in Platoon – 88% Oliver Stone. Time after, Johnny partnered with director Tim Burton and starred in several of his films, including Scissorhands – 91%, Ed Wood- 92%, The Legend of the Headless Horseman – 67%, among others. So far, the most prominent role of Depp would be that of Captain Jack Sparrow in the successful franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Nicolas Cage He started his career around the same time as Depphaving early success in films like Valley Girl – 50% and Fast Times At Ridgemont Highand then went on to expand his artistic career in various quirky dramas and comedies such as Moonstruck, Raising Arizona, It Could Happen To You Y Wild at Heart. In 1996, cage won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in Goodbye Las Vegas – 90%, which pushed him further into stardom, making him one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood.

Do not miss: Amber Heard’s friend was expelled from the trial for not respecting protocol

This Tuesday in court Depp took the stand and provided information about some of his past relationships, including his friendship with Nicolas Cage. According to Depp (via ScreenRant), he was playing in bands and working odd jobs to pay the monthly bills when he met Cage, who encouraged him to meet with his agent to get an audition. This without a doubt changed the life of Johnny completely, because he would get his first role in A Nightmare on Hell Street, for which he was selected the same day of the audition. The testimony of Depp was the following:

Depp says he became an actor by accident. He played in bands, taking other jobs. Nicolas Cage encouraged him to meet his agent, Eileen Feldman. Depp said: ‘I’ll do anything right now.’ @LawCrimeNetwork

Depp says he became an actor by accident. He was playing in bands, taking other jobs. Nicolas Cage encouraged him to meet his agent, Eileen Feldman. Depp said, “I’ll do anything at this point.” @LawCrimeNetwork — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) April 19, 2022

Don’t leave without reading: Nicolas Cage reveals why he refused to participate in The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix