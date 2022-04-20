Johnny Depp requests a postponement of the trial against Amber Heard to film ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard keep going. The actor is preparing to see their faces again with his ex-wife after sue her for defamation in 2019but your professional commitments could interfere with the process, since the interpreter has requested a postponement of the trial to be able to shoot ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’the new film installment of the Harry Potter universe.

The team was filming the tape in London, but the filming of the third installment of the saga was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production is scheduled to start again from October 2020 to February 2021, which conflicts with Depp and Heard’s trial, which takes place from January 11 to 28.

“When the court set the current trial date in this case, it was Mr Depp’s understanding that Warner Bros planned to film ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ in London well in advance of January 11, 2021,” Depp’s petition for adjournment states. document that collects Deadline. “COVID-19 disrupted the studio’s plans, causing repeated delays. As conditions in London have improved, Warner Bros. has established

a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case,” he adds.

That is why the actor has asked the court to change the trial date to sometime between March and June 2021. To support this request, Depp stated that has no control over the filming schedule as there are 750 people working in the production, and that if he did not attend the recording he would face a breach of contract with Warner Bros. Pictures.

Depp’s request further indicates that Heard and her attorney are available to meet on 9/11 to discuss the possible postponement. He also points out that the delay would not be detrimental to the actresswho will film ‘Aquaman 2’ at some point in 2021.