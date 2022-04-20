Johnny Depp reappears with a new look in court against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has experienced difficult times in his personal and professional life, and it is that, After the trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, he has lost papers and projects.

However, the actor has been shown strong, humble as he always is, and hopeful that he will be victorious, and continues with his life although many companies turned their backs on him.

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean has clashed with his ex for years on different trials, and now, a new one began.

Three years after Johnny filed a defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman star, the case went to trial Monday in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

Johnny Depp reappears with a new look for trial against Amber Heard

Johnny was caught on his way in and out of courtlooking elegant as always, with a gray tailored suit, white shirt, blue tie, and black shoes, but with a new look.

And it is that the actor He wore his hair longer than usual, and with a blonde tone, showing that he is not defeated by anything and that he is stronger than ever.

Johnny was praised by his fans for his new look, and for his good attitude as always, greeting those who were waiting for him outside the courts.

“How beautiful Johnny, I love his hair and his charisma”, “I love his look, he looks beautiful”, “that Johnny that nothing brings you down”, “as strong and beautiful as always, we are with you”, and “I am team Johnny He is always a legend”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Amber For his part, he wore a tailored suit in black, and a white shirt, with her hair tied back, and she was very serious.

The actress accused Johnny of domestic abuse after their divorce, for which he later filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit.

It is known that celebrities like Elon Musk and James Franco They would be witnesses in this trial, but it is unknown what happened in court with the trial that took place on Monday and Tuesday.

Through networks They leaked some photos of the actor and actress in court this Tuesday, in full trial, revealing the tension between him and Amber.

The truth is that no matter what happens, Johnny shows his strength in the midst of the storm, and is hopeful in these moments of his life.